A TRUE York historic gem is getting ready to open for Christmas.

The National Trust’s Treasurer's House nestled behind York Minster is open again for Christmas and inviting visitors to the city to drop in for a relaxing wander, Saturday – Wednesday.

From Saturday, November 19, visitors can head into the house which will be beautifully decorated for the season with a brand-new theme this year: The Gift of Giving.

The period rooms are transformed with decorations throughout and downstairs the café is open for a festive treat and refuel.

National Trust’s Treasurer's House near York Minster is opening for Christmas (Image: National Trust)

The Gift of Giving shares the stories of past residents and the incredible gift of his home and collection by Mr Green.

In 1930 Frank Green gave Treasurer's House complete with art, tapestries, and furniture to the National Trust.

It was the first time that a property had been given to the charity in this way, an enduring gift for generations to follow ensuring the long-term future of the house, along with other historic buildings Mr Green owned in the city.

National Trust’s Treasurer's House near York Minster is opening for Christmas (Image: National Trust)

Rebecca Allott, Visitor Experience Officer for the National Trust said: “As you explore and see beyond the initial beauty, you’ll realise each room shares a small part of the history of the house. Thanks to the dedicated team of volunteers who once again have delivered a stunning and creative display with some rather unique decorations.

"Past residents take centre stage alongside the story of the Green family - look out for John Goodricke’s great discovery, Elizabeth Montagu’s literary soiree and the Aislabie family plans for a grand water garden.

"The house is very much in the heart of the historic hub of York, wander along the cobbled streets behind the Minster to find this impressive townhouse and garden. It’s more structure than colour at this time of year but the Christmas trees add to the interest in this oasis of a green space away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

"Once your festive season has begun and you’re suitably inspired, head around the corner to the large National Trust shop. You’ll find everything you need to make your Christmas special with ranges inspired by places cared for by the Trust, and others sourced from local artisans.

"By visiting, eating or shopping with the National Trust, your support contributes to the conservation work of the charity, helping us to look after places like Treasurer’s House, for everyone, for ever."

Treasurer's House is opening for Christmas (Image: National Trust)

Treasurer’s House opens for Christmas from November 19 – December 18, Saturday – Wednesday, 11am – 4pm.

Booking not required to explore at your leisure. Free entry for National Trust members and under-fives.

Click here for for full details and to plan a visit.