YORK is set to get its first Community Women’s Health service.

It will be based at Acomb Garth Community Care Centre, and will include menopause care and specialist women’s health care and advice.

Professor Mike Holmes, of primary health care provider Nimbuscare, writing in his weekly column for The Press, said he anticipated there would be 'huge demand' for the service.

He said that with the Women’s Health Strategy due to be published this year and an acknowledged gender gap in health services, he believed it was the 'perfect time' to develop a locality-based community service to improve the provision of this type of care and advice.

"Here in York we have some very knowledgeable and well qualified GPs in this field and it feels positive to be working closely with them as we develop and launch these services," he said.

"As we work on the detail of this service, we will ensure everyone is kept up to date as we anticipate there will be a huge demand."

He added that the community midwifery team had already been welcomed last week to Acomb Garth, where they would be providing ante natal and postnatal check-ups for local patients.

Meanwhile, Prof Holmes revealed that some people who had been invited to come and have their Covid autumn booster jab were turning up to York's mass vaccination centre at Askham Bar, only to discover they weren't eligible.

He said everyone at Nimbuscare was 'pulling out all the stops' to make sure as many people as possible got their important Covid and Flu vaccinations before the year was out, as the Autumn Covid booster vaccination programme was currently scheduled to end in December and there were still people who needed their jabs.

"I would urge those who haven’t yet booked in, to grasp the opportunity. Just go to nhs.uk and book a slot before the end of the programme," he said.

"Any York patient who is eligible can also get their flu jab at the same time. We’re open seven days a week and our clinicians will be happy to discuss any concerns you have if you are undecided."

However, he warned that staff had recently seen a few people who hadn’t been able to receive their vaccine, despite receiving an invitation.

"A small number of patients have, following their clinical consultation, been told they cannot be vaccinated," he said.

"Our vaccinators are following strict clinical guidance for eligibility. It appears that, on a few occasions, patients have been invited incorrectly.

"These invitations are sent out centrally and this is beyond our control – we are feeding back our experiences to help refine the process. Please be reassured that our teams are following strict guidance issued by the JCVI."