The call is out for people to donate warm clothing and other items to help the needy in York over winter.

York MP Rachael Maskell is holding a two-day clothing donation event at the Central Methodist Church, St Saviuorgate, York.

Next Friday and Saturday between 10am and 3pm people are asked to donate good quality warm clothing and new items such as blankets, thermals and gloves.

New items are preferred, but good quality used items will also be accepted. Items needed: Winter coats (both children and adult sizes); hats, scarves, gloves (both children and adult sizes); socks (new only, all sizes); thermal underwear (new only, all sizes); blankets or throws; space blankets (new only); hand and feet warmers; hot water bottles.

The York Central Labour MP is working with community food banks and distributors to place donated items with the people who need them.

She said: “The cost of living crisis is expected to hit many of our communities very hard, with many households facing severe hardship during the coming winter. At this recent Cost of Living Summit, we heard that over 40,000 people, including an estimated 6,500 children, in York are at risk of not being able to make ends meet.

“The need is great, so your contribution will really help people in York this winter.

“We are hoping this initiative will go a long way to providing the essential supplies we need to help those most at risk in York stay warm this winter, and with your help will make a big difference to help us achieve this.”

This latest initiative follows Ms Maskell winning praise in parliament for a handbook she produced to help people through the Cost of Living Crisis.