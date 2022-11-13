CELEBRATIONS are underway at a York school that has turned its fortunes around.

Staff, students and parents at York High School are delighted that Ofsted has now rated the school 'good' in all areas.

The Acomb secondary school, which has 724 pupils, was judged 'inadequate' at the last Ofsted inspection in January 2017 and staff have been fighting hard to get a long-awaited fresh inspection in recent years.

Rod Sims, who became head teacher in September 2017, said: “Since the previous judgement the staff in the school have worked tirelessly to make significant improvements in all areas.

"This community and our students deserve a school that they can be proud of, we are delighted to return to good.”

The report states that “staff and pupils enjoy the calm atmosphere in lessons” and that “teachers are passionate and know their subjects well”.

Deputy head Clair Kitchen, who has driven the changes in teaching and learning said she was particularly pleased with the opening paragraph of the report which states: “Resilience, aspiration and success are not just written values of the school, they are part of every day and every lesson. This is a school where pupils and staff are proud to say they work, study, play and grow together.”

When it came to where the school can improve, lead inspector Richard Jones said attendance still needs watching.

He said: "Leaders have developed a strategic approach to gathering, recording and analysing attendance information. This has allowed individual support for some pupils, this is beginning to have an impact. However, attendance remains low, and persistent absence continues to be high. This has a negative effect on the learning of pupils who are frequently absent. Leaders must continue to build on their efforts to improve attendance in a sustainable way."

Mr Sims said: “We have worked really hard to change the perception that many have of York High School.

“This report proves that we are not the school we were, we are a school where all children can thrive”.

Victoria Burns, who is responsible for care and guidance, said she knew the school was a special place when she arrived three years ago. She said: ”The report summarises what we do when it says that staff know the pupils well, that pupils feel supported and safe and bullying is uncommon, but when it occurs, staff deal with it effectively.”

Mark Hassack, CEO of South Bank Multi Academy Trust, said: “The trust board and I couldn’t be more thrilled with this outcome.

“We know how much the school does for its students and its community, not just in terms of education, but also in terms of personal development, extra-curricular opportunities and wellbeing. The report acknowledges that York High’s offer goes far beyond academic subjects, and that the personal development curriculum gives pupils a breadth of knowledge in areas such as health, safety, tolerance and respect, all vital life skills."

Mr Sims added: “I am so chuffed for everyone involved. All of the staff deserve our congratulations and all of the students and families deserve a good school. Whether you are a member of staff a student, a parent or a supporter in the community we have all worked together to achieve something quite special, thank you.”

Click here for the full report.