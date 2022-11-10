A part of York’s historic past looks set finally for a new lease of life.

Revised plans concerning the Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library on Haxby Road have been approved.

Latimer Developments, who are also creating hundreds of flats in the former Rowntrees factory on the site, has gained fresh approval to create a community hub.

The empty library was built in 1927 and is a Grade II-listed building.

At its rear is a single-storey extension built in the latter half of the 20th Century.

Approval has again been given to demolish this extension and replace it with a ‘contemporary glazed structure.’

As in previous approvals, the library would be refurbished and used for study/ meeting space.

The new extension, now featuring two symmetrical openings, would provide a level access, WC and concierge for both the library and apartment block in the factory conversion.

Council planning staff have commented: “The proposed extension provides a more viable, flexible and efficient space that meets the operator’s needs.”

Their report says the two new openings will mean the removal of timber framing on the existing building, where shelving units were accommodated historically. Bookcases will also be restored.

It continued: “The loss of historic fixtures and the effect on the historic plan form through the creation of new openings is very low. The benefits of restoring the library and bringing it back into use (with modern facilities) far outweigh the harm.”

The revised new building at the back is smaller than what was approved before and would “better reveal the architectural qualities of the library.”

Their report concluded the scheme was a viable re-use of the library, retaining the characteristics of its original use and are consistent with its conservation.

The structure to be demolished was not of special interest and the new building would be high quality and appropriate design.

It added: “The public benefits of bringing the library building back into use and enhance its facilities and functionality outweigh the low level of harm that would result through introducing the two new openings into the rear elevation. The public benefits outweigh the harm,” they added.

The overall £83 million 279-home Cocoa Works scheme is about halfway complete.

As the Press recently reported, the first phase will be complete next July and the rest due by the end of next year.

Latimer, the private development arm of the Clarion Housing Group, began work on the 13.2 acre site in Haxby Road in the Spring of this year, with Henry Boot the main contractor.

In addition to the flats are 302 homes to be delivered at Cocoa Gardens sited on land behind the factory - 184 houses as well as 118 flats. Originally, some 500 flats were mooted for the site but Latimer saw a need for houses in York.