YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club have added David Wiese as an overseas signing for 2023 and given Yash Vagadia a rookie contract.

Wiese comes to Yorkshire after excelling with the Northern Superchargers this summer at Headingley.

He will represent the Vikings in the Vitality Blast and has accumulated over 250 List A T20 wickets across his career.

To date, the 37-year-old all-rounder has scored 3,666 runs.

“I am delighted to have signed with Yorkshire CCC for the T20 blast,” enthused Wiese.

“I really enjoyed myself at Headingley during The Hundred and look forward to being part of such a prestigious club.”

Yorkshire CCC’s managing director of cricket Darren Gough added: “I am thrilled that we have got David over the line so early. David is a proven winner who will offer us some vital experience in the T20 format.

“His desire to constantly improve his game is one of the reasons why he has been so successful around the world.”

Vagadia, after a strong 2022 that saw him win the Academy player of the year award, has signed his first rookie contract with the team.

He will join the professional squad from June next year after having a breakthrough towards the end of last season.

A batting all-rounder, the 18-year-old averaged 54 across the prestigious, three-day competition against Lancashire, notching two centuries.

“I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to be a professional cricketer, and I’m really looking forward to getting started this winter at Headingley,” said Vagadia.

“I am also excited to embrace the challenge of balancing my degree at Durham University whilst also improving my skills and growing as a player in order to have a successful season.”

Gough insisted: “It is important that we support him during his studies at university as we want him to excel on and off the field.

“Yash will be welcomed back into the team whenever time allows, and I will be keeping an eye on his progress until his summer contract begins.”