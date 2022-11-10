A MAN was attacked and beaten up at a York petrol station

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information after an assault at Monks Cross Asda in York.

A police spokesman said: "At about 12.30pm on Sunday (November 6), an altercation took place at the Asda petrol station in Jockey Lane at Monks Cross in the Huntington area of York.

"Two men attacked the victim who suffered two black eyes and other facial injuries. He did not require medical treatment.

"Officers are appealing for the public’s help to identify the two men.

"One is described as a white man, around 5ft9 in height of a stocky build with dark hair and aged around 50 years old.

"The other man is described as a white man, 6ft tall and of a slim build.

"He’s thought to be in his 20’s with fair hair and wearing work clothes. The two men were driving a small, dark green van.

"We are also appealing for a witness who assisted the victim, as it is believed they may have obtained the vehicle registration for the suspects’ van.

"If you have any information which could help assist our investigation, please email: paul.southgate@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1471 Paul Southgate."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220198289.