A giant symbol of remembrance will again shine across Yorkshire from one of the cooling towers at Drax Power Station.

This is the third such annual projection at the power station near Selby to commemorate those involved in the two world wars and other conflicts.

Bruce Heppenstall, Plant Director at Drax, said: “By projecting the symbol of remembrance on to one of our cooling towers we are aiming to show armed forces personnel throughout the generations the gratitude we feel for the sacrifices they’ve made."

Drax will project the image onto one of its 114m tall cooling towers between 5pm and 12am from Armistice Day, Friday November 11 to Remembrance Sunday, November 13.

As well as the projection, Drax is also donating £3,000 to the Poppy Appeal and will be laying wreaths at war memorials local to its operations across the UK.