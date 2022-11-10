A MAJOR project to protect homes in York from flooding has taken a step forward.

The work on Clifton Ings in York is part of a £21 million project to better protect 135 homes in York from flooding.

The scheme is set to reduce flood risk to homes in the Clifton and Rawcliffe area of the city and means an existing embankment will be raised and a new pumping station built for Blue Beck to better protect nearby homes and make them more resilient to climate change. It should also reduce the risk of flood water spilling onto Shipton Road.

The second phase is underway and the Environment Agency is launching their Flood Action Week campaign to encourage those who live in flood risk areas to prepare for flooding this winter.

Phase one of the scheme was completed in April this year and included building an alternative Sustrans cycle track for walkers, runners and cyclists to use whilst construction takes place in Rawcliffe Meadow.

The embankment near the Blue Beck outfall, in Clifton Ings (Image: Environment Agency)

Phase two is currently underway and expected to complete in summer 2024. Once complete, this will see the embankment raised and extended into Rawcliffe Country Park, a new pumping station for Blue Beck built, and habitat restoration works completed – including protection for the critically endangered Tansy beetle which lives in grassland on the site.

As part of this year’s Flood Action Week the Agency is urging people to take three steps:

• check your flood risk online

• sign up for flood warnings

• know what to do if flooding hits

Brendan Sharkey, project manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Clifton Ings is an important and much-loved green space, used by many people in York, so we’ve designed this scheme very carefully to minimise impact on the environment, visitors and the local community.

“This is a vital scheme which will help reduce flood risk for homes in Clifton and Rawcliffe and make York more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

“However, despite our best efforts to increase flood resilience in the region, we cannot prevent all flooding. It’s important that people know what to do in a flood and familiarise themselves with the Prepare, Act and Survive guidance. Knowing just one action to take can reduce the effects on your home and family, and even save a life.”

Since work gained approval in 2019, the Environment Agency say they developed plans to minimise the impact of the work across the site, particularly in Clifton Ings and Rawcliffe Meadow, where rare meadow grassland species and the critically endangered Tansy beetle are found. A programme of habitat restoration, mitigation and management has been developed as well as extensive surveys of other plants and wildlife on site.

The Clifton Ings scheme forms part of the wider York Flood Alleviation Scheme, which will better protect over 2,000 properties in York and surrounding communities once complete.