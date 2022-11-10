READ MORE: Barlby, Selby: missing woman found safe and well, say police

POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for a missing North Yorkshire woman.

North Yorkshire Police say a search is ongoing for missing woman from Barlby.

The woman, 77, went missing this morning (November 10) from her home in the village and police are currently searching in the area around Selby.

A police spokesman said: "She was last seen wearing a red coat, black striped trousers, a grey hat and black gloves. She may also be carrying a bag for life shopping bag.

"Officers are concerned for her safety.

"Anyone who has seen her is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 if you have seen Ruth, or if you have an immediate sighting of her, please call on 999."