A York restaurant who was told by city planners to ‘open a window’ if it needed to stay cool, has lost a further planning battle with the council.

Burgsys at 9 Castlegate sought retrospective approval for glazing over a lightwell to the back of the property.

However, council planning staff report the works are “more substantial than this and are considered to consist of an extension with a rooflight to the property.”

Their report noted the restaurant is in a Grade II-listed building, erected in 1766, within the Central Historic Core conservation area.

Council planning staff said they had “fundamental concerns due to deviations from policy and guidance. Application cannot be supported on the grounds of harm to the character of the listed building.”

Their report added: “The works have had an adverse impact on the historic character of the application property and the character of the conservation area and be in conflict with paragraphs.”

As the Press recently reported, City of York Council refused a planning application from the restaurant for an awning at the front of the premises. The restaurant said climate change placed the venue at a growing risk of fire, but planners said a solution could be for Burgsy’s to “open windows.”

Burgsy’s has been given the opportunity to appeal both decisions.

The Press has approached Burgsy’s for comment.