A York man has been jailed for life for murdering a woman, 21 years after he set her on fire.
Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998.
He was originally convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack on Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, and handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of nine years for that and two other offences.
But following her death in August 2019, the 58-year-old of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton, was charged with her murder and convicted by a jury earlier this month.
He was ordered to serve a minimum of 15 years for the murder.
