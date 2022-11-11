IF you fancy something a bit different at lunchtime then a new cafe in York may just hit the spot.

Paradiso Dolce Salato is an Italian deli and gelato cafe which has just opened in Walmgate in the former tile shop, Bert and May.

It is the sister outlet to the popular Il Paradiso del Cibo, the well established Sardinian restaurant just a few doors away run by veteran York restaurateur Paolo Silesu.

For this venture, Paolo has teamed up with fellow Italians Elisa Peterle, who runs the cafe and is a pastry chef and gelato maker, and business partner Mimmo DiMaggio, the great nephew of Joe DiMaggio.

Paolo invited us along to try a few of the home-made treats on the menu one mid-week lunchtime.

WATCH: Cafe owner Paolo tells us about Paradiso Dolce Salato

As we settled into the leatherette banquette with cups of hot milky coffee (priced from £2.50), our lunch began with a traditional Sardinian snack - the Pizzetta Sarda (£2.95). These mini pastries - similar in size to a Scotch pie, but much flatter - are filled with mozzarella cheese and tomato and some also have anchovy. I devoured mine in a few quick bites - the pastry was flaky and light and melted in the mouth and the fishy filling was salty and savoury and oh so moreish. I could have eaten more, but had to keep room for what was coming next.

Paolo has no such restraint. "When I am home in Sardinia, I have three of these every morning for my breakfast!" he tells us.

Filled focaccia for lunch at Paradiso Dolce Salato

Dining with my friend, A, we had picked one of the filled sandwiches to sample next. There are an array of freshly-prepared items to choose from in the cafe's deli counter - to eat in or take away - these are chalked up as 'tavola calda' on the blackboard menu on the wall.

Choices range from filled focaccia and ciabatta sandwiches to slices of pizza and soup of the day with prices starting at £4.50.

The sandwiches looked generous so A and I decided to share a focaccia with mozzarella, roasted vegetables and basil.

We couldn't fault it - every bite was like a little taste of Italy. The breads and cakes are made in-house - and you can see the working kitchen at the back of the cafe. The focaccia had been made that day by Lia D'asta who has worked for Paolo for years. It was utterly delicious; light and fluffy, but with a satisfying crisp and golden crust. Served warm, the cheese and roasted vegetables melded together to create a little bit of culinary heaven.

Next, my friend tried one of the mini cakes on offer - this time a small portion of sweet and creamy tiramisu served inside an edible chocolate cup case. 'Divine' was the verdict.

The mini tiramisu dessert

We also tried a selection of the home made gelato (Italian ice-cream at £2.95 per scoop), including some rather whacky flavours such as pumpkin and red velvet cake.

You can tell this place is all about the love of food, but also about fun too. Go try it yourself.

Paradiso Dolce Salato, 8 Walmgate.