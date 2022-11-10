IRISH rockers Fontaines D.C took to the stage at Leeds’ O2 Academy last night (November 9) for the second and final night of their sell-out visit.

Hundreds of fans greeted the band inside – all hungry for action.

As the lights dimmed lead singer Grian Chatten made his way to the front of the stage.

The band’s latest release, ‘Skinty Fia,’ is their third release following 2020’s ‘A Hero’s Death’, and 2019’s ‘Dogrel.’

Known for their rough round the edges sound, contrasting with somewhat gentle poetic lyrics – the band has become known for bridging the gap between classic punk and today’s charts.

With no time wasted, a thundering bass guitar followed the Dublin group’s arrival into opener, ‘Televised Mind.’

Fontaines D.C at Leeds O2 Academy (Image: Dylan Connell)

Dancing round the microphone stand, Grian delivered his signature punchy vocals, with his fist pounding his chest, to fill the O2 with movement from the onset.

The pace slowed for tracks ‘Skinty Fia,’ and ‘I Don’t Belong,’ with a softer sound bringing out the band’s raw charm.

For critics of the Irish rocker’s signature sound, later in the set came ‘Too Real,’ where the band ask the ever-important question, ‘Is it too real for ya?’

Grian’s songwriting shone through on ‘A Lucid Dream,’ which followed.

Punk and poetry went hand in hand to soundtrack the story of one looking back at a now lost time.

Crowd pleaser ‘Jackie Down the Line’ came as the first of three tracks to tease an early finish, with a surge felt in the crowd as fans made their final break for the front.

‘A Hero’s Death’ delivered chants of ‘Life ain’t always empty,’ to the O2, before launching into ‘A Roman Holiday’ to close off the first act.

The band then left the stage, but the show was far from over.

Cheers were answered, with the band making their way past an Irish flag, which draped over amplifiers, and returning to the stage.

Drums roared once again, and Grian delivered the words, ‘Dublin in the rain is mine,’ from debut album opener, ‘Big,’ to signal that there was much more to come.

Next came 'Boys in the Better Land.'

The band raced through the high paced number which has built the foundations on which they stand today - raw punk vocals, distorted guitars and genius songwriting.

‘I Love You,’ closed the show.

Despite only being released at the start of the year, the track has quickly become one of Fontaines D.C’s most well-known songs.

It contains Grian’s ode to Ireland and is set to be enshrined in the group’s legacy.

After a quick thank you, the band left the stage for the last time and fans made their way out into the brisk November night.