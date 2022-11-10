The 23-year-old man arrested for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III during yesterday's Royal Visit to York has been released on police bail.
Police acted quickly to detain a student when eggs flew at Micklegate Bar.
The King and Queen Consort were meeting the Lord Mayor and members of the Civic Party at the time. Neither was hit.
This morning (Thursday), a North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence during yesterday’s Royal visit has been interviewed and released on police bail."
The man was detained following an incident which occurred as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Micklegate Bar in York yesterday.
