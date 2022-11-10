PAST and present members of the Armed Forces will be offered free bus travel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

First Bus are offering free travel, including the Park and Ride services, to personnel who show the bus driver their Armed Forces ID card, their veteran's badge, or wear their uniform and medals.

A spokesperson for the bus operator said: "Remembrance Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (November 13) are important opportunities for all of us to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in war, whether in service or civilians.

“Many of our employees have served in the military or have friends and family members who are former or active members of the Armed Forces, so this time of year is particularly significant across our depots.”

First Bus drivers may also pull over where safe to observe the two-minute silences at 11am on both Remembrance days, and the operator thanks customers for their patience in advance.