THE recently unveiled statue to Queen Elizabeth II on the front of York Minster just doesn't look anything like her.

The statue is very unflattering.

The figure of the statue is far too fat.

I wonder if the Dean and Chapter set themselves a fool's errand in trying to produce a statue in the first place?

The bronze statue of Barbara Castle is unsuccessful in the eyes of anyone who saw her.

The four statues of Mrs Thatcher are profoundly disappointing and so is the recently unveiled statue which is supposed to represent Princess Diana.

The other statue of the Queen at Gravesend is just awful too. In an age of 3D printers, we must try harder.

The new statue is made of stone. The stone masons might want to have another go in a year or two at remodelling this figure when the interest in the statue has died down a little.

Very Respectfully

Cllr Nigel Boddy (Lib Dem),

North Road,

Darlington

What is your view of the new statue? Tell us via the Send Now link below...