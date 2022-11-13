Meet Rigby, a five-and-a-half month-old Patterdale Terrier.

Rigby was admitted to the RSPCA's York Animal Home off Landing Lane with an injury to his back leg.

This required treatment by a vet.

"But he has received vet treatment and is now ready to start looking for his forever home," a member of staff at the animal home said.

Staff at the animal home say Rigby is a 'happy little chap who has not let his injury get him down'.

"He is friendly, playful and cheeky, everything a puppy should be," the staff member said.

"Rigby is still very young so still has so much to learn and experience.

"He will need adopters who will not leave him on his own for long periods as he needs to learn it is ok to be left sometimes."

Rigby will need an active family who will take him on lots of walks and outings, the RSPCA says.

On the RSPCA website he is described as 'a bright spark' who 'loves food and treats'.

He will need teaching that it is OK to be alone, the RSPCA says - and will also need to be taken to training classes.

But he could live with primary school-aged children, and gets on well with other dogs, the RSPCA says.

"Rigby is very sociable around other dogs," the RSPCA staff member said.

"So (he) could share his home with one and would be suitable to live with children aged six years and over."

You can find out more about Rigby, and other pets that are available for adoption, at www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk.