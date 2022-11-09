TRAFFIC has been queuing on a section of the A64 near York following an incident.
Queues built up from the Copmanthorpe roundabour to the Fulford Interchange on the westbound carriageway.
A driver told The Press that a lorry had broken down on top of the interchange at Copmanthorpe which was causing a backlog for traffic getting off at Copmanthorpe from the A64 westbound.
He said that just before the exit, there was also a police incident with a car they had stopped, with several police cars in lane 1, creating a double problem for the exit.
