TRAFFIC has been queuing on a section of the A64 near York following an incident.

Queues built up from the Copmanthorpe roundabour to the Fulford Interchange on the westbound carriageway.

A driver told The Press that a lorry had broken down on top of the interchange at Copmanthorpe which was causing a backlog for traffic getting off at Copmanthorpe from the A64 westbound.

He said that just before the exit, there was also a police incident with a car they had stopped, with several police cars in lane 1, creating a double problem for the exit.