A FIVE-YEAR-OLD York boy has got to hold hands with the King and Queen Consort during their visit to the city today.
Haxby Road School pupil Jason Tweedie-Long is visually impaired and would have struggled to see the Royal couple from the crowd at Micklegate Bar.
His grandmother Wendy Loveday said City of York Council had helped arrange with the Palace for Jason to meet the couple.
Jason said afterwards he felt ‘calm, happy and excited'.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here