A FIVE-YEAR-OLD York boy has got to hold hands with the King and Queen Consort during their visit to the city today.

Haxby Road School pupil Jason Tweedie-Long is visually impaired and would have struggled to see the Royal couple from the crowd at Micklegate Bar.

His grandmother Wendy Loveday said City of York Council had helped arrange with the Palace for Jason to meet the couple.

Jason said afterwards he felt ‘calm, happy and excited'.