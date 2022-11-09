A MAN has been charged with entering the playing area during a York City football match.

West Mercia Police say that arrests were made after the Shrewsbury Town v York City game on Saturday (November 5) after a police operation inside and outside Shrewsbury Town football club during their FA Cup first round tie against York.

During the match, three people were arrested for football-related offences.

A 16-year-old boy from York was arrested for possession and use of a pyrotechnic device and throwing an object towards the playing area. He was later released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested for entering the playing area. He was bailed.

And Jack Dale, 27, of Castlegate, Knaresborough, was arrested and subsequently charged with entering the playing area. He was bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 13 December.

Superintendent Stu Bill said: “We deal robustly with anyone that looks to commit offences at football matches and further to our arrests, investigations continue into incidents that occurred before the match.

“We have an excellent relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club to ensure that the vast majority of home and away fans have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“For anyone that commits a football-related offence we will look to apply for football banning orders which could prevent them from attending football matches for a minimum of three years as well as other conditions such as having to hand their passports in when the England team play abroad.

“We also work closely with other partners such as Shrewsbury Pub Watch who have taken the stance to prevent anyone on a football banning order from entering their premises.”