THE King has unveiled a statue to his ”beloved” mother at York Minster - and said her image would watch out over the newly created Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.

The ceremony outside the cathedral was the culmination of a hectic visit to York, which was earlier marred by a protester throwing eggs at the King near Micklegate Bar.

King Charles, watched by huge crowds outside the Minster, said the late Queen was 'always vigilant for the welfare of her people' during her life.

“Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come," he said.

The 2m sculpture weighing 1.1 tonnes and made from lepine limestone from France by Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, was designed to celebrate the late Queen’s platinum jubilee and was completed in August, a month before her death.

Picture: Frank Dwyer (Image: Staff)

Joanne Deveney and Laura Dean, both from York, were among the crowds in Duncombe Place after having a day off work. "We just thought it would be nice to be part of this," Joanne said.

The incident in Micklegate happened as the King was greeting civic dignitaries before being ceremonially admitted to the city through Micklegate Bar.

A series of four eggs flew through the air, narrowly missing Charles, and police rushed to pin a man behind a crowd barrier to the ground.

The crowd booed, jeered and shouted: 'God Save The King' while the man was carried away, while one woman shouted: "You should try doing this in Russia and see what happens."

North Yorkshire Police said later that a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence following an incident and remained in police custody.

The force said a 'well-rehearsed security operation' had been in place to ensure the safety of the King and Queen Consort, and Silver Commander Charlotte Bloxham said:

“I’m pleased to report that the policing operation and the overall wider visit was successful today.

“An enormous amount of planning and preparation goes into visits of this nature. I would like to thank all the officers and staff that supported today’s operation."

Students from All Saints RC School had lined Tadcaster Road to welcome the Royal couple to York.

King Charles III being shown a full-sized replica of the new statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, inside York Minster, before heading outside to unveil the real thing (Image: PA) (Image: PA)

Head teacher Sharon Keelan-Beardsley said: “It’s a special day, a historic day for our school. We wanted to give the children the opportunity to see the King."

Friends Linda Cox and Linda Greenwood said the chance to see the King was a surprise highlight of their visit to York, and it also proved a welcome and unexpected bonus for American tourists J P and Tracy Davis, from Florida.

Meanwhile, Linda Westwell, from Stamford Bridge, said she thought Charles would make a good King, having 'had a good apprenticeship'.

Five-year-old Haxby Road School pupil Jason Tweedie-Long found it an unforgettable occasion after meeting the King and Queen Consort and even holding their hands as they walked along.

York schoolboy Jason Tweedie-Long, five, who is visually impaired, got to meet and hold hands with the King and Queen Consort during their visit Picture: City of York Council (Image: The Press)

His grandmother Wendy Loveday said City of York Council had helped arrange with the Palace for Jason, who is visually impaired, to meet the couple. Jason said afterwards he felt ‘calm, happy and excited'.