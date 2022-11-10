Thousands of people turned out in York on Wednesday to capture a glimpse of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.
The new King was here to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the Minster.
Our photographer Frank Dwyer was out and about capturing the scenes. Did he get a picture of you? Check out our pictures to see.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here