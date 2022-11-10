Thousands of people turned out in York on Wednesday to capture a glimpse of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The new King was here to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the Minster.

Our photographer Frank Dwyer was out and about capturing the scenes. Did he get a picture of you? Check out our pictures to see.

York Press: Royal well-wishers as King Charles III and Camilla visit York Minster. Picture: Frank Dwyer

York Press: A wave from the crowd during King Charles' visit to York. Picture: Frank Dwyer

York Press: Royal well-wishers for King Charles III. Picture Frank Dwyer

York Press: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen consort visit York Minster. Picture: Frank Dwyer

York Press: Crowds for King Charles III in York. Picture Frank Dwyer

York Press: From left, Anne Smith, Alex Briggs, Hazel Hague and Eileen Forth of the Master Butchers Gild await the visit of King Charles III. Picture: Frank Dwyer

York Press: Crowds await King Charles III and Camilla Queen consort visit York Minster Picture Frank Dwyer

York Press: Crowds brave a deluge during as King Charles III and Camilla Queen consort visit York Minster Picture Frank Dwyer

York Press: Crowds in the rain for King Charles III. Picture: Frank Dwyer

York Press: King Charles III and Camilla Queen consort visit York Minster Picture Frank Dwyer