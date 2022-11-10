IT was a poignant moment that many in York will remember for the rest of their lives.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, unveiled a new statue at York Minster to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The statue was commissioned to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty. Following her death, it stands as a memorial to her long reign.

King Charles and Camilla leave York Minster. Photo from Jon Noble of Press Camera Club (Image: Camera Club)

These wonderful photos of the ceremony at York Minster were taken by members of our Press Camera Club on Facebook.

Thanks to Garry Hornby, Paolo Sunda and Jon Noble for their superb shots - especially as there was a torrential downpour at the time.

READ MORE: 'What an eggselent day!' - readers post funny captions to photo of King Charles in Micklegate

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.

Today's photo is by ...