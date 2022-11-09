History was made in York at just after midday today, as the country's new King unveiled a statue of his mother, the former Queen.

The crowds who had been standing patiently in the rain in Duncombe Place waiting for King Charles III to emerge from York Minster raised a cheer as he appeared from inside, where he had been attending a short service.

There were more cheers and applause as he tugged on a golden cord which drew aside the purple silk covering the statue of his late mother high up in a niche on the Minster’s west front.

His mother had been ‘always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life’, the King said.

"Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come,” he added.

The statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster (Image: PA)

Joanne Deveney from York, who had come to watch the unveiling with her friend Laura Dean, said it was a special moment.

“It was definitely worth the wait!” she said. “It is just really nice to be part of it!”

Joanne and Laura were standing on top of the low wall separating Duncombe Place from the Garden of Remembrance so as to get a better view over the heads of the crowd gathered in front of the Minster.

“It’s really exciting,” said Laura. “And it’s lovely that the King was able to unveil it (the statue of his mum).”

Joanne Deveney, left, and Laura Dean (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Crowds had begun to arrive in Duncombe Place as early as 9am, pressing against the mobile barriers that had been put in place ahead of the event.

Among the early arrivers were Pauline and John Banks, from York.

'It will be our first chance to see the King!' said Pauline.

John stressed that it was an important moment in York’s recent history – and one he and Pauline didn’t want to miss.

“It’s nice that he (the King) is visiting,” John said. “We sometimes feel neglected up North, but this is putting York back on the map again after Covid!”

John and Pauline Banks at York Minster (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Friends Linda Cox, from Hornsea, and Linda Greenwood, from Nethy Bridge in the Scottish Highlands, just happened to be on holiday in York – and were delighted at the chance of being able to see the King.

As crowds continue to gather, they were among those who found themselves standing on top of the low wall surrounding the Garden of Remembrance to get a better view.

Linda Cox said she was thrilled that the King would be unveiling a statue of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Linda, 69, said she had been born the year after Queen Elizabeth came to the throne.

“During our lifetime she had always been Queen – and we couldn’t have asked for a better Queen!” she said.

Linda Cox, left, and her friend Linda Greenwood in Duncombe Place (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The crowds in Duncombe Place built up steadily all morning.

By 11am there were hundreds if not thousands of people lining each side of Duncombe Place, and standing in the square just in front of the Minster.

Spectators scrambled on top of benches and low walls to get a better view – and even climbed onto the war memorial.

By 11.30, it began raining – but nothing could dampen the spirits of the spectators.

Cheers and applause broke out as the Royal cavalcade reached Duncombe Place – and thankfully there was no repeat of the egg-throwing incident at Micklegate Bar as the Royal party went into the Minster for a short service.

The crowds waited patiently in the rain until the King re-emerged just after midday to unveil the statue of his mother - and made that memorable comment about how her statue would 'watch over... Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come'..

That was a reference to York Minster’s plans to create a new square in front of the Minster’s West end, to be named Queen Elizabeth Square in the late Queen’s honour.

But for now, the seven-foot-tall statue stands gazing serenely down the length of Duncombe Place, a wonderful reminder of the Queen who, until so recently, reigned over us.