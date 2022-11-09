PLANNERS have slammed plans for a building extension at a former York motorbike shop.

Their refusal comes as plans for six flats next to the building have been withdrawn by Antony Preston of St Paul’s Terrace, Holgate.

The application at 25 Haley’s Terrace, would have created two flats, at what was previously Dave Wood Motorcycles.

York Dental Suite, which has taken over the site, already has approval to change the use of the main building for a dental practice with three dentists.

Planning staff branded the smaller flat proposals as ‘over-bearing’ and ‘over-dominant.’

Yorkshire Water also opposed the scheme saying it would be sited over the public sewerage scheme and could jeopardise its ability to maintain the network.

Becky Eades, City of York Council’s head of planning and development services, said the application site is in a flood zone 3 area and “has been inundated during recent flood events.”

The scheme also lacked adequate measures concerning drainage, and was in a ‘green zone,’ meaning an ecological appraisal was needed.

An ‘over-bearing’ and ‘over-dominant’ building due to its scale, form and design would also be “harmful to visual amenity.”

In September, Dave Wood, who is 68, said he was closing his business to make narrow gauge steam locomotives for the Blaenau Ffestiniog railway line in Wales.