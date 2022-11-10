THE president of a cancer charity has stepped down after 20 years in the role.

Camilla, Countess of Halifax, will be retiring from the role as president of Macmillan Cancer Support at the end of the year.

Lady Halifax, who lives on the Garrowby Estate on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, has been a passionate and committed supporter of Macmillan since the 1970s and has served as Macmillan’s President since 2003.

For over 40 years, Lady Halifax has given her time to help raise millions of pounds to improve cancer care services in Yorkshire and across the UK. In the 1980s, she founded Macmillan’s East Yorkshire Committee which raised money to support the cost of two Macmillan nurses and a Macmillan day centre in Driffield. As well as raising money, Lady Halifax volunteered at the Macmillan Centre to support people with cancer.

"I felt part of something special, the people were just amazing, from the Macmillan nurses to the incredibly brave people living with cancer," she said.

As well as serving as president, Lady Halifax has played an instrumental role in the success of Macmillan’s single biggest fundraising event, the Macmillan Charity Raceday at York Racecourse, which has raised almost £10 million to help people living with cancer over its 52-year history. She forms an important part of the Macmillan Charity Raceday planning committee.

In 2019, as a prelude to her 70th birthday, Lady Halifax took part in Macmillan’s ‘Ride of Their Lives’ at the Macmillan Charity Raceday at York, a charity horse race for 12 amateur riders who either personally, or through someone close to them, have been affected by cancer.

Lynda Thomas, Macmillan’s chief executive said: “Lady Halifax, your commitment and dedication to people living with cancer has been and continues to be extraordinary.

"On behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support and all the individuals and families your support has touched, thank you for your exceptional commitment.

“We hope others will be inspired to follow in your footsteps.”

Meanwhile William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, partner of Macmillan, said Lady Halifax has been an "integral" part of the partnership and the charity race day over the years.

Although she will soon be stepping down from the formal role of president, Lady Halifax is deeply committed to continuing to support Macmillan’s work, including continuing as a Macmillan telephone buddy, offering practical and emotional support to people living with cancer in weekly calls.

Lady Halifax said: “I’ve seen the difference Macmillan nurses and professionals make to people’s lives, particularly to those who are terminally ill.

"Being a small part of this fantastic charity that makes such a huge difference brings me an enormous sense of pride. I feel incredibly lucky.”