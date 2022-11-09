KING Charles's first visit as monarch to York will be remembered for his unveiling of a statue of his late mother at the Minster, but also for being the target of an egg thrower from the crowd.

York Press reporter Maxine Gordon took this photo of the King and Camilla shortly after the incident as they met with well-wishers lining the Micklegate.

We shared the photo on social media and asked people for a caption. We had scores of responses, and needless to say, many are on an egg theme.

Here are some of our favourites:

Ian Tempest: "A few more eggs and we'll have enough for an omelette!

Michael Reeson: "You know the price of eggs these days?"

Louise Mansfield: "What an eggselent day Camilla darling."

Dave Asbury: "Cracking day out Camilla today, eggcellent crowds!"

Christopher H Drinkwater: "Those eggs will go nicely with my sausages…"

Patrick Walker: "We’d better get cracking darling."

J.B. Burton: "What do you mean they’re out of pork pies?”

Mike Cooper: "What do you mean the Nag's Head isn't trebles for singles anymore?"

Elaine Johnson: "Shall we enter the naked bike ride next year?"

Sam North: "York is a lovely city, don't you think?"

Sue Sharpe: "Coffee or beer darling, I’m paying!"

Lisa Darnton: "Do you smell KitKat?"

Sue Moore: "It’s b freezing up North, we should have brought our thermals."

Ieuan Davies: “Do we have time to go to Bettys?”

M N Taylor: "Shall we just head back to spoons for a cheeky pint."

On The Press Instagram, many local businesses were keen to mention themselves:

2manywines: "Should we go to @2manywines afterwards?"

Teajuanascocina: "I knew we should’ve gone for a coffee at Teajuanas."

zatchels_york posted: "We must remember to go to @Zatchels_York Camilla and buy a leather satchel" is obviously what King Charles is saying.

And Jen Mcguire carried on with the egg theme with this cheeky post: "Did you order an omelette?"

