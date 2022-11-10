STUDENTS from a college near York celebrated their achievements with a graduation ceremony at a historic abbey.

Almost 80 graduates from Selby College attended the ceremony on Friday November 4 where they were joined by family and friends, as well as teaching and support staff of Selby College, which is part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Special guests at the ceremony were also in attendance including the chairman of North Yorkshire County Council, councillor Margaret Atkinson, vice chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, councillor Kay West and her Consort, David West and University of Hull representative, Alison Price-Moire.

Chair of the Local Governing Board for Selby College, Richard Stiff, started the awards ceremony by welcoming graduates and guests, before principal and chief executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright, addressed the graduates to congratulate them.

The graduation was held at Selby Abbey (Image: Selby College)

Sam said: "Our graduates have invested considerable time and energy to achieve success in their studies, which makes graduating at Selby Abbey alongside their loved ones, fellow course mates and lecturers, even more special.

"Starting a degree-level qualification at the height of a global pandemic was no easy feat, highlighting the resilience, hard work and determination of our graduates – and for this, they should be especially proud of themselves.

"I wish them every success as they embark on their next steps, whether that be into employment or higher levels of academia."

Guest speaker Matthew Duck, a sport and public services lecturer at Selby College, then took to the stage to praise the graduates, encouraging them to always push themselves and say yes to opportunities as they embark on their next steps.

The students graduated in a range of subjects (Image: Selby College)

Graduates were then invited up to the stage to be presented with their certificates by chair of governors at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Andrew McConnell OBE and head of Higher Education, Steve Mulligan.

The class of 2022 graduates successfully completed degree-level programmes in a range of subjects including art and design, business, childhood studies, digital technologies, education, engineering, sport and more subjects.

These included foundation degrees, full degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, top-up degrees and teacher training, which are delivered in conjunction with some of the region’s leading universities.

Following the merger between Selby College and Wakefield College earlier this year, Selby College has officially received university centre status – becoming a part of the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Eighty graduates were involved in the ceremony (Image: Selby College)

In the National Student Survey 2022 results, the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group placed in the top three Higher Education organisations in Yorkshire for Overall Student Satisfaction.