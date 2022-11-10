A POPULAR venue in York has launched an appeal for support with its annual Christmas display - asking schools and community groups to get involved.

The Bar Convent are continuing with the tradition of creating a community spirited display for Christmas.

This year, the team have announced a partnership with New Visuality, an award-winning charity based in York that seeks to advance the arts, culture and heritage.

With the outbreak of war in Ukraine and countries still at war around the world, the team will be creating a display of origami doves - the universal symbol of peace and lov - and are appealing for the public to contribute by making their own origami doves.

Ann Stafford, superior at the Bar Convent, said: “The world is in need of prayer, especially for peace. The Ukraine has been suffering since February and there are other countries at war also. This is not what God wants for our world.

“God sent the Angel Gabriel to ask a young girl called Mary to be the mother of a baby who would redeem the world. That is what we celebrate at Christmas- the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Here the angels came to the shepherds and announced this special news. The message to the shepherds was one of Peace on Earth.

A dove made from origami (Image: UGC)

“This is why, this year, our Christmas theme will be the dove, an enduring and universal symbol of peace and love.

“We would like to create a meaningful display of origami doves to show our solidarity and support to those countries at war, and encourage prayers for peace.

"We are asking for help to create the display and would love for schools, community groups, parishes and individuals to be a part of it by contributing their own origami doves.”

Co-director at New Visuality, Greg McGee said the appeal is an opportunity for people to not only get creative, but to see their creativity exhibited in a "world class" space.

Greg said: "We will display all the doves inside Bar Convent, we’ll get professional artists to provide neon designs to hang alongside. We’ll capture footage that will be projected as illuminations at a later date and everyone who gets involved will be able to say, years from now, they were exhibiting artists at a game changing art exhibition.”

Another co-director, Ails McGee, said it's a perfect moment for inclusivity.

She said: "For too long, people have seen heritage as something you have to hurt your neck to look up to. This allows the young artists to take ownership of one of the city’s most exciting venues.”

If you can help, send or drop off your doves by 5pm Monday November 21.

Instructions and an accompanying video is available on the Bar Convent website.