Hundreds of trees are to be planted this month across Harrogate district.

Harrogate Borough Council is planting 800 trees to mark National Tree Planting Week from November 26 to December 5.

The council will be planting native trees – including oak, lime and sycamore, for example – at Hay a Park in Knaresborough, Paddies Park and Gallows Hill in Ripon, and on the Stray in Harrogate.

The planting of these trees will either complement existing established trees and woodland areas or create new copses. A new avenue of apple and maple trees will also be planted on the Stray to provide seasonal colour.

Around 500 of the trees that will be planted have been nurtured at the council’s nursery following a request for saplings from residents last year

Councillor Sam Gibbs, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Planting more trees is a priority for us and this project supports a number of schemes – the White Rose Forest, for example – that will help address the climate situation and deliver carbon reduction initiatives throughout the Harrogate district.

"We couldn’t do it without the help of volunteers so I’d like to thank everyone who has either provided a sapling or will be planting a tree."