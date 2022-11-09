YORK had never seen anything like it - well at least not for ten years.

Royal well-wishers began gathering just after breakfast time either side of Micklegate Bar, keen to secure the best spot from which to see King Charles III make his first formal visit to York as monarch. The King and his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla, were coming to York to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster.

It was ten years ago in April 2012 that York last witnessed such an occasion when the late Queen Elizabeth entered the city via Micklegate Bar, the traditional route used by monarchs for more than six centuries.

Local cafes were doing brisk trade as the crowds began to build. At The Micklegate pub - just a stone's throw from where Charles and Camilla would make their way on foot into York - area manager Jon Sellars had a full Union Flag draped across the entrance. He got up at 5am to drive up to York from Nottingham where he lives. He said the pub was opening an hour earlier at 10am.

Jon Sellars at The Micklegate pub opens one hour early ahead of the royal visit to York. Photo Maxine Gordon (Image: Newsquest)

All generations had come out for the historic and probably once-in-a-lifetime experience of seeing a new monarch arrive in York for the very first time, many waving Union Flags.

York dad Chris Cox had brought his two young daughters Katie, five, Mary, two, to see the King and Queen Consort, feeding them Christmas mince pies to keep them occupied while waiting. He said he felt it was important to bring them to see the new King. "It's not every day the royals come to visit and I wanted us to come and support them and be patriotic."

At The Punchbowl pub outside Micklegate Bar, duty manager Rachel Southwell was hosting a 'Royal Bake Sale' selling a variety of cupcakes made by staff member Izzy Barrington in aid of the pub's charity of the year, Young Lives Vs Cancer. Rachel said: "We do a lot of things for charity and this is a very good cause."

York postman Carlton Balm had bagged a great viewing spot right by Micklegate Bar and had his camera poised to capture some memorable photos.

Meet Carlton Balm, York postie, who is a big royal fan and got a fantastic spot by Micklegate Bar to see King Charles and the Queen Consort who are arriving shortly in York. Photo by Maxine Gordon (Image: Maxine Gordon, Newsquest)

He said: "It is a historical day - seeing my first King. I'm a big fan of the Royal Family. This visit is poignant. The statue was intended to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee but now it becomes a more sombre memorial to the Queen. The King has big, big shoes to fill. But he has a sense of duty and it says a lot that he has come to York quickly and is getting out to see his people."

Scarcroft Primary School friends Jack, seven, and Bea, eight, joined the hundreds of gatherers cheering as King Charles and Camilla walked through Micklegate Bar into the city. Jack was appropriately dressed - wearing a golden crown he had made at school.