A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested following an incident on Micklegate in York. He currently remains in police custody today (November 9).

Thousands of people lined the streets in the city centre. A few spectators were lucky enough to meet King Charles III and the Queen before they left the city and headed for South Yorkshire.

Several roads were closed in the city centre to allow the Royal convoy to pass.

Charlotte Bloxham from North Yorkshire Police said: “I’m pleased to report that the policing operation and the overall wider visit was successful today.

“An enormous amount of planning and preparation goes into visits of this nature. I would like to thank all the officers and staff that supported today’s operation.

“Many partner agencies also assisted us with the planning and execution and I would also like to extend my thanks to them.

“On behalf of the force, it was a privilege for North Yorkshire Police to welcome the King and Queen Consort to North Yorkshire.”