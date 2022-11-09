Here is a collection of pictures from PA capturing King Charles III's visit to York - and the moment he unveiled a statue to his ”beloved” mother for the first time since her death.

York Press: King Charles III at the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. Picture: PAKing Charles III at the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. Picture: PA

 

York Press: Members of the public await the arrival of King Charles III and the Queen Consort for a ceremony at Mansion House to confer city status on Doncaster. Picture: PAMembers of the public await the arrival of King Charles III and the Queen Consort for a ceremony at Mansion House to confer city status on Doncaster. Picture: PA

York Press: The unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

York Press: King Charles III at the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

York Press: King Charles III and the Queen Consort shelter under umbrellas with the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell (left) outside York Minster to attend a short service for the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, and meet people from the Cathedral and

York Press: King Charles III shelters under an umbrella outside York Minster to attend a short service for the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, and meet people from the Cathedral and the City of York. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

 

York Press: King Charles III and the Queen Consort attend a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

York Press: King Charles III goes on a walkabout to meet members of the public following a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.

York Press: King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022.