A York developer has gained planning approval for a six-storey office scheme in Sheffield.

Grantside, who are based in Holgate, and are working on projects in York say 190 Norfolk Street will meet a demand for Grade A accommodation in central Sheffield.

The development on the corner of Charles and Norfolk Street were approved by Sheffield City Council’s Planning Committee, after plans for a 10-storey scheme were refused earlier this year.

The proposed building will include about 2,200 sq ft of retail and active space on the ground floor, with about 19,500 sq ft of flexible office space above, compared to 40,000 sq ft in the rejected scheme.

Steve Davis, founder and chief executive of Grantside, commented: “We have listened to feedback and amended the plans and are pleased that Councillors recognised the benefits that this exciting development will bring.

“It fits in with our sustainable approach to development and will be a landmark Net Zero-carbon ready building, regenerating a prime site within the city’s commercial quarter. The building is targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’, EPC ‘A’ rating, Wired Score Platinum and Cycle Score Certified Platinum rating for sustainability.”

York-based Grantside was established in 1993 and has delivered over £850 million worth of real estate across the UK, with projects covering commercial, residential and mixed-use developments.

City projects include the site of the former Mecca Bingo Hall, in partnership with North Star Ltd, a building which has been recently demolished and is planned to have student flats erected.