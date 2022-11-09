York-based software company RotaCloud has teamed up with a training company to help women and gender minorities start a new career in tech.

The thriving company is offering two £5,000 bursaries in conjunction with Northcoder’s fully-funded Software Development Coding Bootcamp.

Northcoders has sites in Leeds and Manchester, plus hubs in Newcastle and Birmingham , and can train a junior software developer in just 13 weeks.

After completing the course, the successful applicants can also undertake a six-month paid internship at RotaCloud working as a junior software developer.

Pam Hinds, Head of People at RotaCloud, said: “RotaCloud is committed to making careers in tech as accessible as possible for everyone. It isn’t just the cost of education that can be a barrier to (re)training, it’s the extra burdens too — things like not being financially able to take time off from work or being able to afford equipment or childcare.

“Our aim with the new bursary scheme is to provide women and gender minorities real support to get started in the tech industry and to hopefully help promote more diversity in our sector.”

Northcoders COO Amul Batra added: “This new bursary will directly help women and gender minorities and is a fantastic step in helping to drive home the message that pursuing a career in tech should not be limited to certain groups of people. RotaCloud’s vision - and its financial contribution - will, I’m sure, inspire some tech stars of the future to make their dreams a reality.”



To apply, go to: https://rotacloud.com/women-in-tech-fund/