A police station in York was evacuated after a Second World War-era hand grenade was handed in today (Wednesday).

Fulford Road Police Station was temporarily evacuated at 10.15am as a safety precaution, North Yorkshire Police said.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team confirmed that the device was safe and they attended to remove the grenade, the force added.

A police spokesperson said: "The safety cordon at police station was immediately reduced with officers and staff being allowed back in the building before 10.30am."

The alert came as King Charles III was about to visit York to unveil a statue of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster.

The North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "There has been no disruption to the Force Control Room or the security operation in place for the Royal Visit in York."