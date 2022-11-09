KING Charles III unveiled a new statue of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster today.

The statue, designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons, was unveilied from behind a purple curtain at around 12.15pm today.

The monarch entered the city through Micklagate Bar - before travelling over to the Minster to attend a service and the unveiling.

