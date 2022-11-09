KING Charles III unveiled a new statue of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster today.
The statue, designed and carved by York Minster stone mason Richard Bossons, was unveilied from behind a purple curtain at around 12.15pm today.
The monarch entered the city through Micklagate Bar - before travelling over to the Minster to attend a service and the unveiling.
On Tuesday, Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here