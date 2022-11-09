A MAN has died in hospital, alomost a week after his vehicle collided with a tree on an East Yorkshire road.

Humberside Police said the crash happened at about 9.45pm last Wednesday when a blue Vauxhall Zafira was travelling south along the A165 Scarborough Road towards Bridlington.

"The vehicle is believed to have left the road and been in collision with a tree north of the junction with Grindale Lane," said a spokesperson

"The driver was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and sadly died in hospital on Monday 7 November.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log 508 of 2 November."