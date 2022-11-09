STUDENTS from a secondary school in York greeted King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they entered the city.

Years 7,8, and 9 from All Saints RC school, Mill Mount Lane, lined Tadcaster Road to catch a glimpse of the royal couple and to wave as they entered York through Micklegate Bar, as is tradition for a monarch entering the city.

As the Royals arrived there were cheers from the children, with many waiving flags.

Speaking moments before the Royals arrived, Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, head teacher at All Saints RC School, said: “It’s a special day, a historic day for our school.

“We wanted to give the children the opportunity to see the King.”

Sharon Keelan-Beardsley, head teacher at All Saints RC School, with students (Image: Dylan Connell)

Sharon explained that she seen Queen Elizabeth, as a child when Her Majesty visited Ripon, but said this would be her first Royal visit since.

Sophie Slyvster, a year 9 pupil at the school said: “(I’m) really excited. It’s just a momentous occasion. It’s a once in a lifetime occasion.”

Sophie Sylvester, year 9, pupil at All Saints RC School (Image: Dylan Connell)

Sophie said she hadn’t seen any other royals, but following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, said: “It’s nice that we have got this that can lift our spirits again.”

Year 7 pupils, James Clayton, Lilly Swainsburys, Freya Coxead, and Gabon Budowska, all said they were excited to welcome the royals to York.

Gabi Budowska, Freya Coxead, James Clayton, Lydia Branhall. year 7 pupils at All Saints RC School (Image: Dylan Connell)

James said: “It’s exciting, I didn’t expect this to happen.”

Lilly said she had never seen any of the Royal family so was looking forward to the visit.

On what she would say to the King if she met him, Lilly said: "I would say what's it like in the Royal family?"