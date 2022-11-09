Further tributes have been paid to a leading York lawyer who has died, aged just 46.

Andrew Digwood was also a champion of the city's business community, and is a former president of the York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The father is also a current vice-president of the chamber.

Today, the organisation said it was 'deeply saddened' by his passing, describing Andrew as a 'passionate and relentless champion of Yorkshire.

They described him as "genuine, thoughtful and highly intelligent" whose legacy is "one of integrity, achievement and bravery," adding "his passing leaves a hole that can never be filled."

The comments follow a range of other trubutes posted on social media last night, as reported by the Press.

Andrew worked at Rollits and as an Associate Director based in SJP Law’s York office, specialising in commercial dispute resolution.

He began his legal training in 1999 with an international law firm in various posts around the country.

In 2004 he moved to York where he played an incalculable role in working for the betterment of the city and county’s businesses, communities and environment.

Until his death he continued to serve York & North Yorkshire Chamber as a past President, playing a crucial role in policy making and campaigning.

He also served as a climate commissioner for City of York Council and as an Under Sheriff for the county.

Laurence Beardmore, President of York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I met Andrew through the Chamber a number of years ago and was instantly struck by his winning smile, positivity and determination to serve the economy and social wellbeing of our region.

“He always managed to see the upside in the most difficult of situations and never wrote off an individual or institution no matter how they behaved. He had a natural charisma that enthused all those around him and a sharp intellect to back his views, though he always listened to and respected other opinions.

“I have met many great people in my time, but none as well loved and respected as Andrew. Above all, he was my friend.”

Amanda Beresford, chair of West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said:"Andrew was a wonderful colleague and friend who contributed so much to our region.

“He could always be relied upon for wise counsel, supportive words and passionate advocacy for Yorkshire.

“While we are deeply saddened by his loss, we are also grateful for the time we spent in his company.

“His legacy will be felt by all.”