A WOMAN was left with serious injuries following a crash near York.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a grey Volvo XC90 and a white Toyota Aygo.

As previously reported in The Press, the collision occurred yesterday (Tuesday, November 8), on Corban Lane, near to the junction of Moor Lane, north of York.

The woman, who was driving the Aygo, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening, injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

The other driver suffered minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place for investigation work and to allow recovery of the vehicles involved to be completed.

Anyone with information about the collision, including anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Please email Traffic Constable Jack Dodsworth: jack.dodsworth@northyorkshire.police.uk, or dial 101 and quote reference number 12220198661.