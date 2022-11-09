King Charles has been egged after arriving at Micklegate Bar in York.

Someone in the crowd threw four eggs at the monarch before being caught and pinned to the ground by police.

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

They were then carried away, to jeers and boos from the crowd, with people shouting "shame on you" at him and "God save the King".

