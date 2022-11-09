King Charles has been egged after arriving at Micklegate Bar in York.
Someone in the crowd threw four eggs at the monarch before being caught and pinned to the ground by police.
They were then carried away, to jeers and boos from the crowd, with people shouting "shame on you" at him and "God save the King".
More to follow
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel