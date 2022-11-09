YORK and North Yorkshire bus operators will honour veterans and Forces personnel with free travel.

Coastliner and York and Country bus firms are providing free travel to all current service personnel with forces ID and to veterans in uniform or with their medals on Remembrance Day (Friday, November 11), and Remembrance Sunday (November 13).

Both companies' buses will also adorn large commemorative poppies as a tribute to the fallen, and to encourage customers to remember those who gave their lives for the country.

CEO of parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby said: "With financial challenges currently affecting many veterans and their families, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

"We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today."