A RUGBY legend has raised over £2.5 million for Motor Neurone Disease ahead of a challenge which will see him running through York.

Kevin Sinfield OBE, 42, Rugby Union player, is going to run seven ultra marathons, which is over 37 miles, in seven days, inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos team mate, Rob Burrow, 40, who is living with the disease.

Kevin will be setting off from York Minster on the penultimate day of his challenge on Friday, November 18, and will finish his sixth run in Bradford.

He had originally set a fundraising target of £777,777.

The money will be split between five charities working to find treatments and a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) - the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, My Name's Doddie Foundation, and MND Scotland.

Rugby player, Kevin Sinfield, is running 7 ultra marathons in 7 days to fundraise for MND (Image: Business Waste)

Kevin's challenge begins on Sunday, November 13 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, and will finish on Saturday, November 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

He aims to finish at the half time of the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Final.

His route goes through Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesborough, York, Leeds and Bradford.

MND Association explains on their website that the disease is diagnosed when messages from the motor neurones in the brain gradually stop reaching the muscles.

This leads the muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste, which can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. Some people also experiences changes to their thinking and behaviour.

