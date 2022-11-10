York will pay its respects and remember the sacrifices of servicemen and women in a two-minute silence this Remembrance Day.

Observed every year since 1919, Remembrance or Armistice Day is marked on the anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11.

Remembrance Sunday falls on the second Sunday of November which means that it will be observed on November 13.

Services are being planned across the county to commemorate the contribution of the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Remembrance Day events in York 2022

Where: Remembrance Sunday at York Minster

York Minster is holding a Commemorative Service of Remembrance in the building for the Eucharist but you can also join online via a live stream on their YouTube.

Where: City Memorial Gardens

The York Branch of the Royal British Legion will come together for the Parade and service.

As stated on their website: "Along with the military, ex-Service personnel numbering approximately 150 march through the City supported by some 15 Legion and other Regimental standards."

Where: Feversham Memorial, in Market Place, Helmsley

On November 13 a Remembrance parade will take place at the Memorial in Market Place.

The service starts just after 11am at Helmsley All Saint Church.

Where: Pickering, Market Place

On Friday, there will be two short services at the top of Market Place.

Whilst on Sunday, there will be a Remembrance service at the Church of St Peter and St Paul from 2pm.

After the service, there will be a march of veterans and junior groups to the memorial hall where a short wreath-laying ceremony will be held.