Costa Coffee is offering a regular drink for only £1 for two days this month and here's how you can get the discount.

The coffee shop chain is treating customers to a regular drink at Costa Express machines at over 500 Shell-owned petrol or service stations.

The delicious discount can be redeemed on Friday, November 11 and Friday, November 18.

It will be available all day on these two dates until the store's closing time.

Here's everything you need to know about how to access the tasty treat for less.

How you can get your Costa Coffee for £1 (PA) (Image: PA)

Customers will not need to bring a voucher or exchange a code to see the savings, Money Saving Expert has reported.

The machines will be set up to only charge the £1 discount price for the regular drink.

Additionally, you will also be able to get your favourite syrups for no extra change for an added sweet touch.

Costa normally charges an extra 30p for syrup shots in your hot drinks.

The deal will also include the chain's recently released festive range.

You should be advised that you can't use the discount alongside the brand's other promotions and it's not available through delivery, mobile order, or any other order-at-table options.

The deal won't give you any Costa Club beans points and it can't be used on any other sized drinks.

You can find your nearest Costa Coffee in a Shell petrol station via Shell's store locator.