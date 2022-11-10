CELEBRATIONS have been in full swing at a care home in York as two of its residents reached their centenary in style - just a day apart.

Joan Dixon and Doreen Mason, residents at Mulberry Couty, were joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as they received a telegram from the King in recognition of their 100th birthday.

Among the relatives attending were Joan’s daughter’s Beryl and Helen and Doreen’s daughter Michelle and son-in-law with all their extended family who played host for the afternoon.

A champagne reception and live entertainment was held at the home and guests enjoyed special birthday cakes made by the home’s chef, Lee Starkey.

Rachael Moss, general manager at the home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating two truly remarkable women as they reach this amazing milestone.

"Joan and Doreen are such a popular residents who always have an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as they break into their next century.”