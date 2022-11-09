A CAR overturned in a ditch after a crash in a York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.32pm last night (November 8) to a crash near Benjy Lane in Wheldrake.
A service spokesman said: "York and Acomb crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.
"A car had gone into a ditch and ended up on its side.
"The woman driver was the sole occupant and was trapped.
"Crews extricated her using stabilisation equipment.
"She was uninjured."
