A CAR overturned in a ditch after a crash in a York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.32pm last night (November 8) to a crash near Benjy Lane in Wheldrake.

A service spokesman said: "York and Acomb crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"A car had gone into a ditch and ended up on its side.

"The woman driver was the sole occupant and was trapped.

"Crews extricated her using stabilisation equipment.

"She was uninjured."