Sir Gavin Williamson has resigned from his position amid bullying allegations.

The former Minister of State said the allegations against him were “becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.

In his resignation letter, Sir Gavin Williamson told Rishi Sunak: “As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague.

“I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

“Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing. “

Williamson faces a series of inquiries into his conduct as fresh allegations emerged about his “unethical and immoral” behaviour.

No 10 is carrying out a fact-finding exercise following claims that Cabinet Office minister Sir Gavin told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”, while the Tory party and Parliament’s bullying watchdog are looking into allegations made by former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Pressure continued to mount on Sir Gavin as his former deputy Anne Milton alleged he used intimidatory and threatening tactics while he was chief whip.

And the senior civil servant who claims to have been bullied by Sir Gavin when he was defence secretary has reportedly submitted a formal complaint to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

It is the first ministerial resignation under Rishi Sunak.